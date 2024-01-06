Oral Roberts vs. Weber State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (7-4) will play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 17.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Stat Comparison
|Oral Roberts Rank
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Weber State AVG
|Weber State Rank
|196th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|74.2
|205th
|219th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|59.1
|5th
|302nd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|34.3
|274th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|345th
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|256th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.0
|224th
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|9.5
|32nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.