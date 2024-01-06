The Weber State Wildcats (7-4) will play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

  • Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kareem Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jailen Bedford: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Sir Issac Herron: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Dillon Jones: 17.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Blaise Threatt: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank
196th 74.5 Points Scored 74.2 205th
219th 72.4 Points Allowed 59.1 5th
302nd 33.5 Rebounds 34.3 274th
306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th
15th 10.2 3pt Made 8.5 89th
256th 12.4 Assists 13.0 224th
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 9.5 32nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.