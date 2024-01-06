The Weber State Wildcats (7-4) will play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jailen Bedford: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 17.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Blaise Threatt: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Tew: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dyson Koehler: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank 196th 74.5 Points Scored 74.2 205th 219th 72.4 Points Allowed 59.1 5th 302nd 33.5 Rebounds 34.3 274th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th 15th 10.2 3pt Made 8.5 89th 256th 12.4 Assists 13.0 224th 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 9.5 32nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.