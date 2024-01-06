Saturday's game between the Weber State Wildcats (10-4) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) at Mabee Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with Weber State coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Venue: Mabee Center

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 73, Oral Roberts 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Oral Roberts vs. Weber State

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-2.9)

Weber State (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Oral Roberts has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Weber State is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 6-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-6-0. Oral Roberts has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 contests. Weber State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.0 points per game (187th in college basketball) and give up 73.9 per contest (256th in college basketball).

Oral Roberts loses the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. It collects 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 303rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 41.1 per outing.

Oral Roberts knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (38th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 38.2% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Golden Eagles rank 179th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 273rd in college basketball defensively with 93.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oral Roberts wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +220 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game, 154th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.7 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball.

Weber State grabs 34.6 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 31.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Weber State makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Weber State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (160th in college basketball).

