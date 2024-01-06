The Weber State Wildcats (10-4) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Oral Roberts Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
  • Oral Roberts is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.
  • The Golden Eagles score 75.0 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 60.7 the Wildcats allow.
  • Oral Roberts is 7-5 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Weber State Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • This season, Weber State has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 338th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 76.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 73.9 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Weber State has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Oral Roberts has played better when playing at home this year, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 72.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2023-24, the Golden Eagles are ceding 62.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 80.3.
  • Oral Roberts is sinking 10.8 treys per game, which is 2.0 more than it is averaging away from home (8.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.0% when playing at home and 39.1% when playing on the road.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

  • Weber State averages 89.3 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.
  • The Wildcats are allowing fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (67.5).
  • At home, Weber State sinks 10.7 treys per game, 3.9 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than away (33.8%).

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ UMKC L 77-60 Swinney Recreation Center
12/31/2023 @ Denver W 89-86 Hamilton Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ Montana State W 82-76 Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 Weber State - Mabee Center
1/11/2024 South Dakota - Mabee Center
1/13/2024 St. Thomas - Mabee Center

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Montana W 93-63 Dee Events Center
12/30/2023 Montana State W 86-64 Dee Events Center
1/3/2024 South Dakota State W 75-73 Dee Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
1/11/2024 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
1/13/2024 @ Portland State - Viking Pavillion

