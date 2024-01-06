The Weber State Wildcats (10-4) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Game Info

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

Oral Roberts is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.

The Golden Eagles score 75.0 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 60.7 the Wildcats allow.

Oral Roberts is 7-5 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Weber State Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

This season, Weber State has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 338th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 76.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 73.9 the Golden Eagles allow.

Weber State has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Oral Roberts has played better when playing at home this year, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 72.3 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, the Golden Eagles are ceding 62.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 80.3.

Oral Roberts is sinking 10.8 treys per game, which is 2.0 more than it is averaging away from home (8.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.0% when playing at home and 39.1% when playing on the road.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

Weber State averages 89.3 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.

The Wildcats are allowing fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (67.5).

At home, Weber State sinks 10.7 treys per game, 3.9 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than away (33.8%).

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/29/2023 @ UMKC L 77-60 Swinney Recreation Center 12/31/2023 @ Denver W 89-86 Hamilton Gymnasium 1/3/2024 @ Montana State W 82-76 Worthington Arena 1/6/2024 Weber State - Mabee Center 1/11/2024 South Dakota - Mabee Center 1/13/2024 St. Thomas - Mabee Center

Weber State Upcoming Schedule