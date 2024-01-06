How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Weber State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Weber State Wildcats (10-4) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mabee Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oral Roberts vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oral Roberts Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- Oral Roberts is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.
- The Golden Eagles score 75.0 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 60.7 the Wildcats allow.
- Oral Roberts is 7-5 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Weber State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- This season, Weber State has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 338th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 76.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 73.9 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Weber State has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.
Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Oral Roberts has played better when playing at home this year, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 72.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, the Golden Eagles are ceding 62.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 80.3.
- Oral Roberts is sinking 10.8 treys per game, which is 2.0 more than it is averaging away from home (8.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.0% when playing at home and 39.1% when playing on the road.
Weber State Home & Away Comparison
- Weber State averages 89.3 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.
- The Wildcats are allowing fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (67.5).
- At home, Weber State sinks 10.7 treys per game, 3.9 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than away (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 77-60
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Denver
|W 89-86
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ Montana State
|W 82-76
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|Weber State
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/11/2024
|South Dakota
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/13/2024
|St. Thomas
|-
|Mabee Center
Weber State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Montana
|W 93-63
|Dee Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Montana State
|W 86-64
|Dee Events Center
|1/3/2024
|South Dakota State
|W 75-73
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|1/13/2024
|@ Portland State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.