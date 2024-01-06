Outagamie County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Outagamie County, Wisconsin today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kaukauna High School at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.