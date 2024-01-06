Should you wager on Owen Tippett to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • Tippett has scored in 11 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 9.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 120 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 16:17 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:52 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

