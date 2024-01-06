If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Penn State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Penn State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-2 NR NR 240

Penn State's best wins

Penn State notched its best win of the season on December 9, when it claimed an 83-80 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in the RPI. In the victory over Ohio State, Kanye Clary dropped a team-leading 19 points. D'Marco Dunn chipped in 16 points.

Next best wins

79-73 over Michigan (No. 73/RPI) on January 7

74-51 at home over Morehead State (No. 95/RPI) on November 17

74-65 at home over Lehigh (No. 277/RPI) on November 10

72-55 at home over Le Moyne (No. 294/RPI) on December 21

79-45 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 6

Penn State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-4 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Nittany Lions have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (two), but also have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Penn State is facing the 120th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Nittany Lions' upcoming schedule, they have no games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

As far as Penn St's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Penn State's next game

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV Channel: BTN

