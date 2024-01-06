What are Pennsylvania's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Pennsylvania's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Pennsylvania ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 1-0 NR NR 182

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pennsylvania's best wins

On November 13 versus the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in the RPI rankings, Pennsylvania claimed its signature win of the season, a 76-72 victory at home. Tyler Perkins, in that signature victory, compiled a team-best 22 points with six rebounds and one assist. Eddie Holland III also played a part with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on November 26

80-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on November 8

78-68 at home over Howard (No. 293/RPI) on December 11

77-73 on the road over Rider (No. 304/RPI) on December 23

74-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 319/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pennsylvania's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Pennsylvania is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Pennsylvania faces the 119th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Quakers have 13 games remaining this year, including three against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to Penn's upcoming schedule, it has 13 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Pennsylvania's next game

Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Cornell Big Red vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Monday, January 15 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 15 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Pennsylvania games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.