Saturday's contest between the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) and Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) going head-to-head at Firestone Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Broncos, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

10:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse

Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 74, Pepperdine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Santa Clara (-3.6)

Santa Clara (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Pepperdine has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Santa Clara is 5-6-0. A total of seven out of the Waves' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Broncos' games have gone over. Pepperdine is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests, while Santa Clara has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 71.4 points per game (265th in college basketball) and giving up 71.2 (171st in college basketball).

The 35.5 rebounds per game Pepperdine averages rank 229th in the country, and are 3.4 more than the 32.1 its opponents pull down per outing.

Pepperdine hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (102nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Waves rank 226th in college basketball by averaging 93.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 256th in college basketball, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

Pepperdine forces 12.2 turnovers per game (174th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (204th in college basketball play).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game, with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (144th in college basketball) and give up 71.4 per contest (182nd in college basketball).

Santa Clara is 78th in the nation at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Santa Clara connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Santa Clara has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (292nd in college basketball), 2.8 more than the 10.3 it forces (311th in college basketball).

