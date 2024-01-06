Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-0 WCC) meeting the Santa Clara Broncos (9-5, 0-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 15.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|264th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|78.5
|101st
|207th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|234th
|260th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|38.6
|99th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|89th
|295th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.6
|82nd
|179th
|13.5
|Assists
|15.4
|85th
|206th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|13.4
|301st
