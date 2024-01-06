Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-0 WCC) meeting the Santa Clara Broncos (9-5, 0-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 15.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 264th 71.4 Points Scored 78.5 101st 207th 71.9 Points Allowed 72.9 234th 260th 34.6 Rebounds 38.6 99th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 89th 295th 6.2 3pt Made 8.6 82nd 179th 13.5 Assists 15.4 85th 206th 12.0 Turnovers 13.4 301st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.