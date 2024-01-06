Can we count on Pepperdine to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Pepperdine ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-10 0-2 NR NR 295

Pepperdine's best wins

Pepperdine took down the No. 186-ranked (according to the RPI) UCSD Tritons, 68-62, on December 9, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. The leading point-getter against UCSD was Houston Mallette, who posted 19 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

76-53 at home over Lafayette (No. 319/RPI) on November 12

88-53 at home over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on November 13

77-62 at home over Idaho State (No. 345/RPI) on November 28

71-59 at home over William & Mary (No. 347/RPI) on December 21

Pepperdine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

According to the RPI, Pepperdine has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

The Waves have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Pepperdine gets the 104th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Waves have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to Pepperdine's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Pepperdine's next game

Matchup: Pepperdine Waves vs. Pacific Tigers

Pepperdine Waves vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

