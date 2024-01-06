Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Peyton Krebs going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- In two of 37 games this season, Krebs has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Krebs has no points on the power play.
- Krebs averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|9:24
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
