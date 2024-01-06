On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Peyton Krebs going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Krebs stats and insights

In two of 37 games this season, Krebs has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Krebs has no points on the power play.

Krebs averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:52 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:44 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 9:24 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.