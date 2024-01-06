Should you wager on Pierre Engvall to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

In five of 36 games this season, Engvall has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

Engvall has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 5-1 1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 5-4 OT 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:30 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.