Can we count on Pittsburgh to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How Pittsburgh ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-3 NR NR 109

Pittsburgh's best wins

Pittsburgh, in its signature win of the season, took down the Canisius Golden Griffins 82-71 on December 9. Against Canisius, Guillermo Diaz Graham led the team by dropping 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

62-48 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 139/RPI) on December 20

76-51 over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on November 24

80-63 on the road over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on December 6

89-60 at home over Binghamton (No. 212/RPI) on November 10

107-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 235/RPI) on November 17

Pittsburgh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Pittsburgh is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Pittsburgh is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Panthers have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Pittsburgh gets the 130th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Looking at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Pittsburgh's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN

