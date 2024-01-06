In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Pontus Holmberg to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmberg stats and insights

Holmberg is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

Holmberg has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Holmberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 2-1 OT 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:42 Home L 3-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:56 Home W 7-0 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:55 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:52 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

