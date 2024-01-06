Will Pontus Holmberg Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 6?
In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Pontus Holmberg to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmberg stats and insights
- Holmberg is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- Holmberg has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Holmberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:56
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
