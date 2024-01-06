For bracketology analysis on Princeton and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

How Princeton ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 1-0 NR 39 17

Princeton's best wins

Princeton's signature victory of the season came against the Duquesne Dukes, a top 50 team (No. 43), according to the RPI. Princeton registered the 70-67 road win on November 15. Matt Allocco, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 23 points with three rebounds and one assist. Xaivian Lee also played a part with 20 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

74-67 on the road over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on November 10

89-58 at home over Harvard (No. 92/RPI) on January 6

82-57 on the road over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on November 18

68-61 over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on November 6

81-70 at home over Drexel (No. 146/RPI) on December 5

Princeton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Princeton has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Princeton has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Princeton has been given the 157th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Tigers' 13 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Princeton has 13 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Princeton's next game

Matchup: Princeton Tigers vs. Dartmouth Big Green

Princeton Tigers vs. Dartmouth Big Green Date/Time: Monday, January 15 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 15 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

