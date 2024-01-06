Calling all NCAA hockey fans, New Hampshire will meet Princeton on January 6 at 4:00 PM ET, and we have live stream information for you below.

Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Princeton vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 6

January 6 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

UMD vs. Quinnipiac

Date: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: NESN, ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Yale vs. Union (NY)

Date: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Quinnipiac vs. Northeastern

Date: 5:00 PM ET on January 6

5:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Vermont vs. Dartmouth

Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Colgate vs. Maine

Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Brown vs. RPI