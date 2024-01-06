Calling all NCAA hockey fans, New Hampshire will meet Princeton on January 6 at 4:00 PM ET, and we have live stream information for you below.

Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Princeton vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

UMD vs. Quinnipiac

Yale vs. Union (NY)

Quinnipiac vs. Northeastern

Vermont vs. Dartmouth

Colgate vs. Maine

Brown vs. RPI

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.