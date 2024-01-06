How to Watch Princeton vs. New Hampshire NCAA Men's Hockey: January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Calling all NCAA hockey fans, New Hampshire will meet Princeton on January 6 at 4:00 PM ET, and we have live stream information for you below.
Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Princeton vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Games Today
UMD vs. Quinnipiac
- Date: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: NESN, ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Yale vs. Union (NY)
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Quinnipiac vs. Northeastern
- Date: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Vermont vs. Dartmouth
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colgate vs. Maine
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Brown vs. RPI
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
