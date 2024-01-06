When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Providence be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How Providence ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 23 23 41

Providence's best wins

Providence's signature win this season came against the Marquette Golden Eagles, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). Providence secured the 72-57 win on December 19 at home. Devin Carter, in that signature win, delivered a team-best 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Davonte Gaines also played a part with 18 points, one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

72-59 at home over Wisconsin (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 14

71-64 over Georgia (No. 28/RPI) on November 19

85-75 at home over Butler (No. 70/RPI) on December 23

84-69 at home over Rhode Island (No. 205/RPI) on December 2

78-59 at home over Columbia (No. 224/RPI) on November 6

Providence's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Providence has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Friars have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Friars are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Providence faces the 58th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Friars' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records north of .500.

Providence has 15 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Providence's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Providence Friars

St. John's Red Storm vs. Providence Friars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

