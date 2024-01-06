Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to wager on Dahlin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin has averaged 24:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

Dahlin has a goal in 11 of 38 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dahlin has a point in 24 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points six times.

Dahlin has an assist in 18 of 38 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dahlin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 38 Games 5 31 Points 3 11 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

