The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Ristolainen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

  • Ristolainen has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has scored one goal against the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
  • Ristolainen has zero points on the power play.
  • Ristolainen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Ristolainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:47 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:57 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:07 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:43 Home W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

