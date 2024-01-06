Will Rasmus Ristolainen Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 6?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Ristolainen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Ristolainen stats and insights
- Ristolainen has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has scored one goal against the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- Ristolainen has zero points on the power play.
- Ristolainen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Ristolainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:26
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
