What are Rhode Island's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Rhode Island's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Rhode Island ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 205

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rhode Island's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 26, Rhode Island defeated the Yale Bulldogs (No. 81 in the RPI) by a score of 76-72. That signature victory against Yale featured a team-high 16 points from David Green. Jaden House, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

78-74 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 108/RPI) on January 3

82-71 at home over Northeastern (No. 217/RPI) on December 30

93-80 at home over Fairfield (No. 232/RPI) on November 9

81-70 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 237/RPI) on November 6

69-53 at home over Wagner (No. 277/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rhode Island's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Rams have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Rhode Island has been given the 138th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rams have 17 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of URI's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rhode Island's next game

Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams

Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Rhode Island games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.