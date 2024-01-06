If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Rutgers and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Rutgers ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-3 NR NR 116

Rutgers' best wins

Rutgers took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 54-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 70-63 win on December 9 -- its signature win of the season. Against Seton Hall, Noah Fernandes led the team by dropping 19 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Bryant (No. 161/RPI) on November 12

71-40 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 170/RPI) on November 27

71-60 at home over Georgetown (No. 229/RPI) on November 15

85-63 at home over Howard (No. 293/RPI) on November 18

83-61 at home over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on December 16

Rutgers' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Rutgers is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the second-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Scarlet Knights have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Rutgers gets the 75th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

Rutgers has 16 games left this year, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rutgers' next game

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV Channel: Peacock

