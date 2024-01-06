Will Ryan Carpenter light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Carpenter has no points on the power play.

Carpenter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Carpenter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 2-1 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Home L 5-0 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:52 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:22 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

