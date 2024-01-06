Should you bet on Ryan McLeod to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, McLeod has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.

McLeod averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 15:53 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:06 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:33 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

