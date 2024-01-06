When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

Nugent-Hopkins has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated two goals and 10 assists.

Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 3 2 1 18:51 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:01 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:14 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 22:42 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.