Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be among those in action Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Nugent-Hopkins' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In 10 of 35 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 21 of 35 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Nugent-Hopkins having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 122 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 35 Games 2 36 Points 3 11 Goals 2 25 Assists 1

