Should you wager on Ryan Poehling to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poehling stats and insights

  • In three of 33 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
  • Poehling has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.