2024 NCAA Bracketology: Saint Joseph's (PA) March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we count on Saint Joseph's (PA) to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Saint Joseph's (PA)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|108
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins
Saint Joseph's (PA) captured its best win of the season on December 10 by claiming a 74-70 victory over the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI. Erik Reynolds II delivered a team-high 24 points with zero rebounds and three assists in the game versus Princeton.
Next best wins
- 78-65 on the road over Villanova (No. 39/RPI) on November 29
- 74-65 over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on December 2
- 69-61 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 182/RPI) on November 10
- 83-58 over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on December 16
- 69-53 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on December 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, Saint Joseph's (PA) has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Saint Joseph's (PA) has been handed the 268th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Hawks have 13 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- St. Joseph's has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game
- Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Joseph's (PA) games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.