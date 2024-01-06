Can we count on Saint Joseph's (PA) to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Saint Joseph's (PA)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-1 NR NR 108

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins

Saint Joseph's (PA) captured its best win of the season on December 10 by claiming a 74-70 victory over the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI. Erik Reynolds II delivered a team-high 24 points with zero rebounds and three assists in the game versus Princeton.

Next best wins

78-65 on the road over Villanova (No. 39/RPI) on November 29

74-65 over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on December 2

69-61 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 182/RPI) on November 10

83-58 over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on December 16

69-53 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Saint Joseph's (PA) has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Saint Joseph's (PA) has been handed the 268th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Hawks have 13 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

St. Joseph's has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Joseph's (PA) games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.