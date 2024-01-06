Saturday's game at Gersten Pavilion has the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) squaring off against the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) at 9:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Saint Mary's (CA), who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Loyola Marymount is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against Saint Mary's (CA). The two sides are expected to exceed the 131.5 over/under.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -8.5

Saint Mary's (CA) -8.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Mary's (CA) -450, Loyola Marymount +340

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 70, Loyola Marymount 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount

Pick ATS: Loyola Marymount (+8.5)



Loyola Marymount (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Saint Mary's (CA)'s record against the spread this season is 6-7-0, while Loyola Marymount's is 5-9-0. The Gaels have gone over the point total in six games, while Lions games have gone over six times. The two teams score 144.5 points per game, 13.0 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Saint Mary's (CA) is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Loyola Marymount has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 71.0 points per game to rank 273rd in college basketball and are allowing 59.3 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

Saint Mary's (CA) prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 12.5 boards. It is collecting 41.5 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.0 per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (265th in college basketball) while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc (320th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.9 per game while shooting 31.3%.

The Gaels put up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball), while giving up 78.9 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (135th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (247th in college basketball).

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions put up 73.5 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a +60 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Loyola Marymount records 36.7 rebounds per game (174th in college basketball) while conceding 33.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Loyola Marymount hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (113th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.7% from beyond the arc (133rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.6%.

Loyola Marymount forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (101st in college basketball).

