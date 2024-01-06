The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) will look to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

  • The Gaels are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Lions allow to opponents.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 174th.
  • The Gaels score 71 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.5 the Lions give up.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Loyola Marymount Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 38.3% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
  • Loyola Marymount is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 127th.
  • The Lions' 73.5 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 59.3 the Gaels give up.
  • When Loyola Marymount allows fewer than 71 points, it is 6-2.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Mary's (CA) scored 74.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Gaels ceded 5.5 fewer points per game (57.4) than in road games (62.9).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.

Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Loyola Marymount averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1.
  • At home, the Lions conceded 70.9 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • At home, Loyola Marymount knocked down 10.4 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Loyola Marymount's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (32.7%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Missouri State L 69-64 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 Kent State W 66-46 University Credit Union Pavilion
1/4/2024 @ San Diego W 81-70 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
1/11/2024 Portland - University Credit Union Pavilion
1/13/2024 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Colorado State L 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Tarleton State L 79-66 Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 Santa Clara L 68-57 Gersten Pavilion
1/6/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) - Gersten Pavilion
1/13/2024 Pacific - Gersten Pavilion
1/18/2024 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

