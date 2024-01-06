How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) will look to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- The Gaels are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Lions allow to opponents.
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 174th.
- The Gaels score 71 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.5 the Lions give up.
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Loyola Marymount Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 38.3% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
- Loyola Marymount is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Gaels are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 127th.
- The Lions' 73.5 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 59.3 the Gaels give up.
- When Loyola Marymount allows fewer than 71 points, it is 6-2.
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Mary's (CA) scored 74.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Gaels ceded 5.5 fewer points per game (57.4) than in road games (62.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.
Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Loyola Marymount averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1.
- At home, the Lions conceded 70.9 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
- At home, Loyola Marymount knocked down 10.4 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Loyola Marymount's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (32.7%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Missouri State
|L 69-64
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Kent State
|W 66-46
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|@ San Diego
|W 81-70
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/11/2024
|Portland
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Colorado State
|L 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 79-66
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Santa Clara
|L 68-57
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/18/2024
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
