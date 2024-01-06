The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) will look to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Lions allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Gaels are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 174th.

The Gaels score 71 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.5 the Lions give up.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Loyola Marymount Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 38.3% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Marymount is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Gaels are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 127th.

The Lions' 73.5 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 59.3 the Gaels give up.

When Loyola Marymount allows fewer than 71 points, it is 6-2.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) scored 74.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

At home, the Gaels ceded 5.5 fewer points per game (57.4) than in road games (62.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.

Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Loyola Marymount averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1.

At home, the Lions conceded 70.9 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

At home, Loyola Marymount knocked down 10.4 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Loyola Marymount's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (32.7%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Missouri State L 69-64 University Credit Union Pavilion 12/29/2023 Kent State W 66-46 University Credit Union Pavilion 1/4/2024 @ San Diego W 81-70 Jenny Craig Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion 1/11/2024 Portland - University Credit Union Pavilion 1/13/2024 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule