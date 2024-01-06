The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) will host the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after dropping three home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Loyola Marymount Moneyline

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered six times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Gaels' 15 games have gone over the point total.

Loyola Marymount has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of seven Lions games this year have gone over the point total.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Saint Mary's (CA) is 39th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), but only 44th, according to computer rankings.

The Gaels' national championship odds have decreased from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the 19th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Saint Mary's (CA) winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

