Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) will host the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after dropping three home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Loyola Marymount Moneyline
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's (CA) has covered six times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Gaels' 15 games have gone over the point total.
- Loyola Marymount has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- A total of seven Lions games this year have gone over the point total.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 39th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), but only 44th, according to computer rankings.
- The Gaels' national championship odds have decreased from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the 19th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Saint Mary's (CA) winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
