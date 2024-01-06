The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) host the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after losing three home games in a row. The Gaels are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total is 131.5 for the matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -8.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs Loyola Marymount Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 6-1 when it's favored by -450 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Gaels, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

So far this season, Loyola Marymount has compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread.

The Lions have played as an underdog of +340 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Loyola Marymount has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 6 46.2% 71.0 144.5 59.3 128.8 131.7 Loyola Marymount 10 71.4% 73.5 144.5 69.5 128.8 147

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs Loyola Marymount Insights & Trends

The Gaels average only 1.5 more points per game (71.0) than the Lions allow (69.5).

When Saint Mary's (CA) puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Lions average 14.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Gaels give up (59.3).

Loyola Marymount is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scores more than 59.3 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 6-7-0 4-3 6-7-0 Loyola Marymount 5-9-0 0-1 6-8-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Loyola Marymount 16-2 Home Record 13-3 6-2 Away Record 4-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

