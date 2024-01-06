What are Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6600

+6600 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-6 2-0 NR NR 52

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins

Against the No. 13 Colorado State Rams on December 9, Saint Mary's (CA) picked up its signature win of the season, a 64-61 road victory. Augustas Marciulionis was the top scorer in the signature victory over Colorado State, dropping 18 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

72-58 at home over New Mexico (No. 26/RPI) on November 9

89-55 at home over Davidson (No. 100/RPI) on November 24

69-67 over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on December 16

66-46 at home over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on December 29

70-57 at home over Cleveland State (No. 158/RPI) on December 5

Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Gaels have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Saint Mary's (CA) has to overcome the 24th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Gaels have 12 games left this year, including seven versus teams with worse records, and five against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing St. Mary's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Portland Pilots

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Portland Pilots Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV Channel: ESPNU

