Will Saint Peter's be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Saint Peter's complete tournament resume.

How Saint Peter's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 4-0 NR NR 170

Saint Peter's best wins

On December 3, Saint Peter's registered its best win of the season, a 54-52 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 130) in the RPI rankings. Latrell Reid, in that signature victory, compiled a team-best 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Roy Clarke also played a role with eight points, one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

69-57 at home over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on January 5

67-58 on the road over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on December 30

70-64 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 297/RPI) on January 7

72-67 on the road over Niagara (No. 299/RPI) on December 1

75-48 on the road over NJIT (No. 312/RPI) on November 11

Saint Peter's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Peacocks are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Saint Peter's gets the 319th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Peacocks' 16 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing St. Peter's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Saint Peter's next game

Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

