Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 6?
Should you bet on Sam Gagner to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Gagner stats and insights
- Gagner has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 122 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Gagner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|10:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Oilers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
