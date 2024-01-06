Should you bet on Sam Gagner to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 122 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 2 0 2 9:49 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:42 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 10:06 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

