On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Samuel Bolduc going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bolduc stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Bolduc scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Bolduc has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:42 Away W 5-1 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 12:22 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:27 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.