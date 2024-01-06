If you're searching for bracketology analysis of San Diego State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How San Diego State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 26 27 6

San Diego State's best wins

Against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, San Diego State picked up its best win of the season on December 29, an 84-74 road victory. Reese Waters, as the leading point-getter in the win over Gonzaga, dropped 22 points, while Jaedon LeDee was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

79-54 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 52/RPI) on November 17

100-97 over Washington (No. 53/RPI) on November 19

63-62 at home over UC Irvine (No. 67/RPI) on December 9

72-61 at home over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on January 6

88-76 at home over Long Beach State (No. 135/RPI) on November 14

San Diego State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, the Aztecs have four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, San Diego State has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

San Diego State faces the 14th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Aztecs' 16 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing SDSU's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

San Diego State's next game

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. San Diego State Aztecs

San Jose State Spartans vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

