2024 NCAA Bracketology: San Diego March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on San Diego to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How San Diego ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|171
San Diego's best wins
In its signature win of the season on December 9, San Diego took down the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 50 team (No. 40) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 89-84. PJ Hayes was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Arizona State, recording 23 points with six rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 69-65 at home over Portland State (No. 127/RPI) on December 15
- 74-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 153/RPI) on November 29
- 87-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on November 8
- 71-57 over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on November 24
- 80-71 at home over Le Moyne (No. 294/RPI) on November 17
San Diego's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Toreros are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, San Diego gets the 126th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- As far as the Toreros' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams over .500.
- Looking at USD's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
San Diego's next game
- Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. San Francisco Dons
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV Channel: WCC Network
