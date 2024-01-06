Can we count on San Diego to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How San Diego ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 0-2 NR NR 171

San Diego's best wins

In its signature win of the season on December 9, San Diego took down the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 50 team (No. 40) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 89-84. PJ Hayes was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Arizona State, recording 23 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

69-65 at home over Portland State (No. 127/RPI) on December 15

74-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 153/RPI) on November 29

87-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on November 8

71-57 over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on November 24

80-71 at home over Le Moyne (No. 294/RPI) on November 17

San Diego's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Toreros are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, San Diego gets the 126th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

As far as the Toreros' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams over .500.

Looking at USD's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

San Diego's next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. San Francisco Dons

San Diego Toreros vs. San Francisco Dons Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV Channel: WCC Network

