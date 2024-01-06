If you're searching for bracketology analysis of San Francisco and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How San Francisco ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-4 1-0 NR NR 62

San Francisco's best wins

In its best win of the season, San Francisco beat the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in a 76-60 win on November 22. Jonathan Mogbo posted a team-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Purdue Fort Wayne.

Next best wins

76-58 over Minnesota (No. 143/RPI) on November 26

91-51 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on December 20

62-59 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on December 13

77-57 at home over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on December 22

73-60 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on December 6

San Francisco's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

According to the RPI, San Francisco has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, San Francisco has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Dons have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, San Francisco has the 212th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Dons have 15 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

USF has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Francisco's next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. San Francisco Dons

San Diego Toreros vs. San Francisco Dons Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV Channel: WCC Network

