2024 NCAA Bracketology: San Francisco March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of San Francisco and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on San Francisco's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How San Francisco ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|62
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Francisco's best wins
In its best win of the season, San Francisco beat the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in a 76-60 win on November 22. Jonathan Mogbo posted a team-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Purdue Fort Wayne.
Next best wins
- 76-58 over Minnesota (No. 143/RPI) on November 26
- 91-51 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on December 20
- 62-59 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on December 13
- 77-57 at home over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on December 22
- 73-60 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on December 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
San Francisco's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- According to the RPI, San Francisco has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, San Francisco has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, the Dons have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, San Francisco has the 212th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Dons have 15 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- USF has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
San Francisco's next game
- Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. San Francisco Dons
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV Channel: WCC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming San Francisco games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.