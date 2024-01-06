If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of San Jose State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How San Jose State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-2 NR NR 272

San Jose State's best wins

San Jose State's best win this season came in a 72-64 victory on November 7 over the UC Irvine Anteaters, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI. Trey Anderson, as the top point-getter in the win over UC Irvine, compiled 19 points, while Tibet Gorener was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

81-78 at home over Santa Clara (No. 104/RPI) on December 20

77-53 over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on November 18

78-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 226/RPI) on November 27

87-82 at home over New Orleans (No. 317/RPI) on December 9

71-52 over Hampton (No. 357/RPI) on November 20

San Jose State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Spartans have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, San Jose State has been handed the 224th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule features no games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.

San Jose St has 16 games remaining this season, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Jose State's next game

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. San Diego State Aztecs

San Jose State Spartans vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

