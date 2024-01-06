2024 NCAA Bracketology: San Jose State March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of San Jose State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How San Jose State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-8
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|272
San Jose State's best wins
San Jose State's best win this season came in a 72-64 victory on November 7 over the UC Irvine Anteaters, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI. Trey Anderson, as the top point-getter in the win over UC Irvine, compiled 19 points, while Tibet Gorener was second on the squad with 17.
Next best wins
- 81-78 at home over Santa Clara (No. 104/RPI) on December 20
- 77-53 over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on November 18
- 78-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 226/RPI) on November 27
- 87-82 at home over New Orleans (No. 317/RPI) on December 9
- 71-52 over Hampton (No. 357/RPI) on November 20
San Jose State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- The Spartans have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, San Jose State has been handed the 224th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Spartans' upcoming schedule features no games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.
- San Jose St has 16 games remaining this season, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
San Jose State's next game
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. San Diego State Aztecs
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
