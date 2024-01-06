When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Santa Clara be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Santa Clara ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-6 2-0 NR NR 104

Santa Clara's best wins

When Santa Clara defeated the Oregon Ducks, the No. 32 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 88-82 on November 24, it was its best win of the season. Adama Bal, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 25 points with five rebounds and four assists. Christoph Tilly also played a role with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

81-73 over Duquesne (No. 43/RPI) on December 23

69-61 over Washington State (No. 92/RPI) on December 16

89-77 on the road over Stanford (No. 148/RPI) on November 14

77-69 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203/RPI) on November 8

68-57 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 260/RPI) on January 4

Santa Clara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, Santa Clara has two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

The Broncos have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Santa Clara is facing the 82nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Broncos have 13 games remaining this season, including eight versus teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

Of Santa Clara's 13 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Santa Clara's next game

Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Santa Clara Broncos vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV Channel: ESPN

