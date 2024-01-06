Saturday's contest that pits the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) versus the Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) at Firestone Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Santa Clara, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, Santa Clara projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Pepperdine. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse Line: Santa Clara -3.5

Santa Clara -3.5 Point Total: 149.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 74, Pepperdine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine

Pick ATS: Santa Clara (-3.5)



Santa Clara (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Santa Clara has a 5-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Pepperdine, who is 5-8-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Broncos' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Waves' games have gone over. The two teams score 148 points per game combined, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Santa Clara is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Pepperdine has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

Santa Clara is 77th in college basketball at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Santa Clara knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (39th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 32.2% from deep.

The Broncos rank 163rd in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 161st in college basketball defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Santa Clara has lost the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (292nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (311th in college basketball).

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves put up 71.4 points per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (172nd in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

Pepperdine ranks 228th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 32.1 its opponents average.

Pepperdine hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Pepperdine and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Waves commit 12.0 per game (206th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (173rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.