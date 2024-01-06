How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Waves' opponents have made.
- In games Santa Clara shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Waves are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 75th.
- The Broncos average 76.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 71.2 the Waves give up.
- When Santa Clara scores more than 71.2 points, it is 7-3.
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- The Waves have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
- Pepperdine is 6-6 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Waves rank 111th.
- The Waves average the same points per game as the Broncos give up (71.4).
- Pepperdine is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Santa Clara has performed better at home this year, posting 78.7 points per game, compared to 76 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Broncos have played better at home this season, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Santa Clara has performed worse when playing at home this season, averaging 8.1 treys per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 40.7% percentage away from home.
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison
- Pepperdine is putting up more points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (66.8).
- The Waves give up 60.2 points per game at home, and 85.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Pepperdine drains fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (6.6), and makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (35.8%) as well.
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Duquesne
|W 81-73
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|Yale
|L 66-58
|Leavey Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 68-57
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leavey Center
|1/13/2024
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Leavey Center
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|W 71-59
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Westcliff
|W 83-47
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Gonzaga
|L 86-60
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Santa Clara
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
