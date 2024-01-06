The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • This season, the Broncos have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Waves' opponents have made.
  • In games Santa Clara shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Waves are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 75th.
  • The Broncos average 76.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 71.2 the Waves give up.
  • When Santa Clara scores more than 71.2 points, it is 7-3.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • The Waves have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
  • Pepperdine is 6-6 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Waves rank 111th.
  • The Waves average the same points per game as the Broncos give up (71.4).
  • Pepperdine is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Santa Clara has performed better at home this year, posting 78.7 points per game, compared to 76 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Broncos have played better at home this season, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Santa Clara has performed worse when playing at home this season, averaging 8.1 treys per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 40.7% percentage away from home.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison

  • Pepperdine is putting up more points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (66.8).
  • The Waves give up 60.2 points per game at home, and 85.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Pepperdine drains fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (6.6), and makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (35.8%) as well.

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Duquesne W 81-73 T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 Yale L 66-58 Leavey Center
1/4/2024 @ Loyola Marymount W 68-57 Gersten Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 Gonzaga - Leavey Center
1/13/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) - Leavey Center

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 William & Mary W 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/29/2023 Westcliff W 83-47 Firestone Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Gonzaga L 86-60 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Santa Clara - Firestone Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 Pacific - Firestone Fieldhouse
1/13/2024 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion

