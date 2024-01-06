The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Santa Clara Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Waves' opponents have made.

In games Santa Clara shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Waves are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 75th.

The Broncos average 76.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 71.2 the Waves give up.

When Santa Clara scores more than 71.2 points, it is 7-3.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

The Waves have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Pepperdine is 6-6 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Waves rank 111th.

The Waves average the same points per game as the Broncos give up (71.4).

Pepperdine is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Santa Clara has performed better at home this year, posting 78.7 points per game, compared to 76 per game away from home.

Defensively the Broncos have played better at home this season, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Santa Clara has performed worse when playing at home this season, averaging 8.1 treys per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 40.7% percentage away from home.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison

Pepperdine is putting up more points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (66.8).

The Waves give up 60.2 points per game at home, and 85.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Pepperdine drains fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (6.6), and makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (35.8%) as well.

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Duquesne W 81-73 T-Mobile Arena 12/30/2023 Yale L 66-58 Leavey Center 1/4/2024 @ Loyola Marymount W 68-57 Gersten Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse 1/11/2024 Gonzaga - Leavey Center 1/13/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) - Leavey Center

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule