Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) will welcome in the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine matchup.
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Santa Clara Moneyline
|Pepperdine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Santa Clara (-3.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Santa Clara (-3.5)
|149.5
|-164
|+136
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends
- Santa Clara has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- So far this season, seven out of the Broncos' 15 games have hit the over.
- Pepperdine is 6-8-0 ATS this year.
- The Waves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.