The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) will welcome in the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine matchup.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Santa Clara Moneyline Pepperdine Moneyline BetMGM Santa Clara (-3.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Santa Clara (-3.5) 149.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends

Santa Clara has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

So far this season, seven out of the Broncos' 15 games have hit the over.

Pepperdine is 6-8-0 ATS this year.

The Waves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

