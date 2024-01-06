The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) face a fellow WCC squad, the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Houston Mallette: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Moore: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank 144th 76.6 Points Scored 71.4 265th 182nd 71.4 Points Allowed 71.2 172nd 77th 39.1 Rebounds 35.5 228th 100th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 113th 98th 8.4 3pt Made 6.5 272nd 107th 14.9 Assists 13.8 162nd 292nd 13.1 Turnovers 12 206th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.