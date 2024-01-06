Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) face a fellow WCC squad, the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Santa Clara (-3.5)
- Total: 149.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Moore: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Pepperdine AVG
|Pepperdine Rank
|144th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|71.4
|265th
|182nd
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|172nd
|77th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|35.5
|228th
|100th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|113th
|98th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|272nd
|107th
|14.9
|Assists
|13.8
|162nd
|292nd
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12
|206th
