The Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 149.5.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Santa Clara -3.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs Pepperdine Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

Pepperdine has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Santa Clara has covered the spread more often than Pepperdine this season, putting up an ATS record of 5-6-0, compared to the 5-8-0 mark of Pepperdine.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Santa Clara 5 45.5% 76.6 148 71.4 142.6 149.9 Pepperdine 5 38.5% 71.4 148 71.2 142.6 150.0

Additional Santa Clara vs Pepperdine Insights & Trends

The Broncos put up 5.4 more points per game (76.6) than the Waves give up (71.2).

Santa Clara is 4-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when scoring more than 71.2 points.

The Waves put up an average of 71.4 points per game, the same as the Broncos allow to opponents.

Pepperdine is 3-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Santa Clara 5-6-0 1-4 5-6-0 Pepperdine 5-8-0 1-5 7-6-0

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits

Santa Clara Pepperdine 5-2 Home Record 7-2 2-2 Away Record 0-4 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 78.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

