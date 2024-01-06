Sauk County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Sauk County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sauk County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richland Center High School at Baraboo High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedsburg Area High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Portage, WI
- Conference: Badger
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.