Can we count on Scott Laughton finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Calgary Flames at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laughton stats and insights

Laughton has scored in three of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:49 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:44 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 12:51 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.