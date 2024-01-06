Will Scott Laughton Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 6?
Can we count on Scott Laughton finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Calgary Flames at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Laughton stats and insights
- Laughton has scored in three of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Laughton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:44
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|12:51
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
