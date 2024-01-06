The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Scott Mayfield light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 23 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 5-1 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 3-1 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 5-4

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

