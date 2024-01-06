Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 6?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Scott Mayfield light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Mayfield has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Mayfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:43
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 5-4
Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
