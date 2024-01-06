The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Scott Mayfield light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mayfield stats and insights

  • Mayfield is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 5-1
1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:43 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 3-1
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.