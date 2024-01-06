Will Sean Couturier Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 6?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Couturier stats and insights
- In nine of 36 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Couturier averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Couturier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|23:36
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
