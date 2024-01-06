When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Sean Walker light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Walker stats and insights

Walker has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:44 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:32 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.